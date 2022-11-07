Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile’s Community Mass Choir seeks singers

Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on...
Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Seals Community Center.(City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Seals Community Center.

That’s at 540 Texas Street. It is free to participate in and is perfect for any skill level.

During these rehearsals, members will learn carols to be sung at The City of Mobile Lighting of the Tree event that will be taking place on Nov. 18.

For more information, please reach out to our Music Activities Specialist, James Gulley, at (251) 208-1675 or James.Gulley@cityofmobile.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
Jacob Colville
Man charged in Escambia County murder found with wig and makeup, ECSO says
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of...
Locals weigh in on time change