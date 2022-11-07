Mobile’s Community Mass Choir seeks singers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s Community Mass Choir for open rehearsals on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14 at Seals Community Center.

That’s at 540 Texas Street. It is free to participate in and is perfect for any skill level.

During these rehearsals, members will learn carols to be sung at The City of Mobile Lighting of the Tree event that will be taking place on Nov. 18.

For more information, please reach out to our Music Activities Specialist, James Gulley, at (251) 208-1675 or James.Gulley@cityofmobile.org

