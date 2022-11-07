Advertise With Us
OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Sunday, that a woman had been found dead floating in the Gulf.

OCSO officials said that a 60 year-old-female tourist was found floating near the Shirah Beach access in Destin.

OCSO reports that she had last been seen entering the water to go swimming.

An autopsy will determine her cause of death according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

