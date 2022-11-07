Patriot Guard Riders honor WWII Veteran killed in car crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A World War II veteran killed in a car crash earlier this week was memorialized this weekend by those who knew him best.

Andrew Levi Kirkland, 91 -- known to most as “Mr. Levi” -- was remembered Sunday at First Baptist Church of Dawes where he was a long-time member.

Also in attendance at the service -- Patriot Guard Riders -- standing at attention with American Flags in hand.

Mr. Levi served in the Air Force in WWII and was retired from both the International Paper Company and Country Club of Mobile.

Patriot Guard members tell us it’s the ultimate honor to stand for a fellow veteran.

“A lot of our members are in my age group and are retired. And we all know that one day we are going to face this situation. And so it would be an honor thinking that when I go that I will have people honoring me -- standing by my family -- when it’s my time,” said Sam Porter, Patriot Guard Riders.

Mr. Levi is survived by his wife Laura of nearly 30 years, his children, and many grandchildren.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.