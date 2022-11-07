Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. The schools should have communicated with parents.

I am checking if there are any in Baldwin county.

McDavid-Jones Elementary

J. E. Turner Elementary

Blount High School

Vigor High School

Forest Hill Elementary

Robbins Elementary

Holloway Elementary

Phillips Preparatory School

Collier Elementary

E. R. Dickson Elementary

Baker High School

Davidson High School

Leinkauf Elementary

Craighead Elementary

Eichold-Mertz Elementary

Palmer Pillans Middle Sch.

Burns Middle School

Dodge Elementary

Meadowlake Elementary

Hollingers Island Elementary

Burroughs Elementary

Grand Bay Middle School

St. Elmo Elementary

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.