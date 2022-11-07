Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
These schools are serving as election polling places
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. The schools should have communicated with parents.
I am checking if there are any in Baldwin county.
McDavid-Jones Elementary
J. E. Turner Elementary
Blount High School
Vigor High School
Forest Hill Elementary
Robbins Elementary
Holloway Elementary
Phillips Preparatory School
Collier Elementary
E. R. Dickson Elementary
Baker High School
Davidson High School
Leinkauf Elementary
Craighead Elementary
Eichold-Mertz Elementary
Palmer Pillans Middle Sch.
Burns Middle School
Dodge Elementary
Meadowlake Elementary
Hollingers Island Elementary
Burroughs Elementary
Grand Bay Middle School
St. Elmo Elementary
---
