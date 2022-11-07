Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day

These schools are serving as election polling places
(WAFB)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. The schools should have communicated with parents.

I am checking if there are any in Baldwin county.

McDavid-Jones Elementary

J. E. Turner Elementary

Blount High School

Vigor High School

Forest Hill Elementary

Robbins Elementary

Holloway Elementary

Phillips Preparatory School

Collier Elementary

E. R. Dickson Elementary

Baker High School

Davidson High School

Leinkauf Elementary

Craighead Elementary

Eichold-Mertz Elementary

Palmer Pillans Middle Sch.

Burns Middle School

Dodge Elementary

Meadowlake Elementary

Hollingers Island Elementary

Burroughs Elementary

Grand Bay Middle School

St. Elmo Elementary

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alright -- we gained an extra hour of sleep, which means we lost an hour of daylight. A lot of...
Locals weigh in on time change
A World War II veteran killed in a car crash earlier this week was memorialized this weekend by...
Patriot Guard Riders honor WWII Veteran killed in car crash
Daylight saving time
Daylight saving time
92-year-old WW2 vet Remembered
92-year-old WW2 vet Remembered