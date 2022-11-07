Advertise With Us
A two-vehicle crash on I-10 claims the life of Mississippi woman

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near the 3 mile marker, approximately 10 miles west of Mobile, in Mobile County has claimed the life of a Summet, Mississippi woman.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:30 on Saturday November 5th. Rachel A. Pickard, 24, was fatally injured when the 2005 Mazda Tribute, in which she was a passenger,

The Mazda driven by Vong K. Chau, 27, also from Summet, Mississippi was struck in the rear by a 2013 Lexus GS350 driven by Wyatt L. Newburn, 26, of Citronelle.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

