A warm day to start the work week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got an abnormally warm day to start your week with morning temps in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the mid 80s again this afternoon so make sure your AC is running well.

As for rain chances, we’ll see those remain in the 10-20% range for today and tomorrow. We shouldn’t see any issues out there for Election Day other than the warm air still staying with us. We’ll finally get some cooler air in here by Wednesday. The highs will drop back to the mid to upper 70s for Wednesday through Veterans Day Friday. The pattern finally flips and much colder air returns this weekend with highs falling all the way down to the low 60s by Sunday afternoon with a morning temp close to the 30s so long sleeves will be needed soon!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.