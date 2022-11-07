Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County

Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.
Woman charged with murder in Okaloosa County.(Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Niceville woman has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting someone at her home on Adams Street, Saturday Night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m on Saturday to report that she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident.

Deputies reported that when they arrived on the scene they found the victim in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head.

OCSO said after a post-Miranda Interview Cole told investigators that the victim arrived at her home with a gun and placed it on the table in the living room.

OCSO reports in Cole’s statement that she was in a conversation with the victim. Also, in the statement, OCSO said that Cole told them the victim left the living room and went to the bathroom.

The report said that Cole then approached the bathroom with a gun, and when the victim moved toward her, Cole allegedly shot him.

Cole was charged with Felony Murder.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf.
OCSO investigating woman’s death after she was found floating in the Gulf
fundraiser
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
While demand will be high, the expert predicts Alabama’s gas prices could actually drop.
AAA Alabama: Gas prices could drop despite holiday travel demand
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner