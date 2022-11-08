MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another day with record heat headed our way. We smashed a record yesterday that was from the 1930s with the temps we dealt with yesterday, and today another record could show up. We’re expecting mid 80s this afternoon with only 10% coverage of rain. There shouldn’t be any issues out there for your Election Day Tuesday.

We finally get some cooler air coming in tonight and into tomorrow with morning temps sinking into the 50s by daybreak tomorrow with a high in the mid 70s for your Wednesday. Rain chances remain at 10% or less through the weekend so there won’t be any major rain chances on the horizon. Really chilly air shows up after Veterans Day.

