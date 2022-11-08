ARTEMIS I launch rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nicole

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WAFF) - NASA announced on Twitter that the Artemis I launch has been rescheduled again.

The latest launch date was Monday, Nov. 14 but has been rescheduled as the team monitors Tropical Storm Nicole.

In a tweet by NASA, the date has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 16 pending safe conditions for employees to return to work and inspections after the storm has passed.

According to a statement released by NASA, the new launch date will allow employees to take care of the needs of their families and homes while also providing time to get back into launch status.

NASA has a protocol in place and will deploy the “ride-out” team. Members of the “ride-out” team will remain at the Kennedy Space Center throughout the storm, in a safe location, to monitor center-wide conditions including the Space Launch System.

On Sunday, it was determined by the agency that the safest option was to keep the SLS secured on the pad. According to NASA, the rocket is designed to withstand 85 mph winds at the 60-foot level with structural margin. The rocket is also designed to withstand heavy rains at the launchpad and the spacecraft hatches have been secured to prevent water intrusion.

To prepare for the storm, the Orion spacecraft, SLS core stage, interim cryogenic propulsion stage and boosters have been powered down. A hard cover over the launch abort system window has been installed, the crew access arm on the mobile launcher has been retracted and secured and the settings for the environmental control system on the spacecraft and rocket elements have been configured.

Work will resume once the weather and the Kennedy Center status allow it. Once they return inspections and walkdowns will be performed.

The launch window on Nov. 16 will open at 1:04 a.m. EST and result in a splashdown on Friday, Dec. 11. A back-up launch opportunity on Saturday, Nov. 19.

