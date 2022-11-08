ASM Global Events in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some massive events coming to downtown Mobile. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details.

Below are some of the events discussed:

Kevin Hart – Nov 10 – Mobile Civic Center

*8PM show, doors open at 6:30PM. Attendees should plan to arrive early to assist with getting everyone in as the crowd will be large. No weapons of any kind are allowed including pocket knives, pepper spray, etc! This is a phone-free experience, phones will be placed in Yondr bags upon entry and only be accessible in specified phone use areas. Phone/camera use during the show will result in removal from the show with no refund. No warnings will be given.

Gulf Coast Challenge HBCU Fest with The Isley Brothers, Tank and The Comedian JJ – Nov 11th – Mobile Civic Center

Aaron Lewis – Nov 12th – Saenger Theatre

Disney Jr. Live – Nov 27th – Saenger Theatre

JUST ANNOUNCED! Floyd Nation – March 8th – Saenger Theatre

Ne-Yo & Monica - Dec 18th - Mobile Civic Center

https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MobileSaenger

https://www.facebook.com/MobileCivicCtr

https://www.facebook.com/MobileConventionCenter

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.