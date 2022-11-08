Baldwin EMC Power of Giving Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Once again, Baldwin EMC is calling on members of the community to celebrate the season of giving by rolling up their sleeves to save lives. The co-op will host the 17th annual Power of Giving blood and food drive at the Baldwin EMC headquarters office in Summerdale on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Staff members from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be set up in Baldwin EMC’s Training Center in Summerdale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to give blood, you must be in good health, 17 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and show a valid photo I.D.

Questions about whether or not you can donate should be directed to LifeSouth at (251) 621-9644.

Baldwin EMC will also be accepting non-perishable food donations during the event. These items will be distributed through local agencies to needy families in the community.

Baldwin EMC’s Michelle Geans joined us on Studio10 with all the details.

https://www.baldwinemc.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.