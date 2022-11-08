Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Black Friday toy ideas

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The holidays are approaching, and your viewers’ are likely planning, preparing and shopping! Elizabeth Werner is on hand and available to advise on the hottest and coolest “musts” for the season!

Elizabeth shows off toys for art & activities, for the imaginative inventors, for the tiny techies, and more.

This interview is provided by Lego, V-Tech, Tonies, Osmo, Highlights.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lunch N' Learn Destination Re-entry
MAIC hosting Lunch N’ Learn
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
Holiday cleaning hacks
Making holiday cleaning easy with helpful hacks
Port City Pacers Holiday Races
Port City Pacers Holiday Races