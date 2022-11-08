Citronelle man in jail after investigators suspect he caused a car wreck that killed a woman

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - A Citronelle man accused of burglary and theft is now suspected of causing a deadly crash in Grand Bay. He’s now in a Mississippi jail.

State troopers said Wyatt Newburn rear-ended someone early Saturday morning on I-10, causing a crash that killed a woman. FOX10 was told he ran away from the scene, stole a truck, and he ended up in Biloxi where he was taken into custody.

Investigators said he caused the wreck that killed 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi Saturday morning, driving a stolen car at over 120 miles per hour. Mobile County deputies confirmed the stolen car was from D. Wallace Auto Sales in west Mobile.

Wednesday, two thieves were caught on camera stealing cars from the business. A Lexus was one of them, which investigators said Newburn was driving when he hit and killed Pickard.

On top of that, in the same area earlier in the week, MCSO and Semmes police were on a manhunt for Newburn after at least two house burglaries. Surveillance video showed Newburn walking through a family’s backyard, and minutes later, law enforcement was seen searching for him with guns drawn.

The owner of the car lot said his heart breaks for the victim’s family.

“My heart goes out to the family,” said Corey Wallace. “My cars are material things. That can be replaced, but that girl’s life can’t.”

Newburn is charged with possession of stolen property and third-degree escape. According to MCSO, he could face a murder or manslaughter charge for the death of Rachel Pickard.

