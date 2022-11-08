Daphne voter turnout high for midterm elections

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - When polls opened at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022 more than 70 people were lined up at the Daphne Civic Center to get in. According to County Probate Judge, Harry D’Olive, early turnout numbers looked great. Folks were eager to get in early and cast their vote.

More than 70 people waited for the doors to open at Daphne Civic Center to cast their vote (Hal Scheurich)

“I think it’s important that everybody get out there, no matter what it is that they’re voting for, that they actually vote. You need to vote,” said Eric Young. “We had founding fathers that died for this. Do it. Do your part.”

The ballot had one county commission seat, a state senate seat and four state representative positions up for grabs. There were also eight statewide amendments which apply to counties south Alabama and a referendum election that applied to those who live in unincorporated areas of Baldwin County. Many voters, like Charles Rudolph took their time looking over the choices before casting a vote.

“I did look it over close because I want to make sure that I read and understand what I’m checking off,” Rudolph explained.

Election officials said the early turnout was much higher than during the primaries. With so much at stake, it’s no surprise folks were passionate about the choices they made.

“We want the republicans to win. That’s definitely it,” said Cheri James.

“Well, the economy. That’s on everybody’s mind I think but with us, the abortion issue is way more important,” James’ husband, Jody offered.

“It’s very important this time because with abortion…Rowe -vs- Wade being overturned and you know, you’ve got women out there that’ you know, trying to go through some hard times,” explained early voter, Claud Jackson.

All in all, Baldwin County elections officials said things went smoothly. There was one ballot machine that kicked out an error message in Point Clear Tuesday morning. Probate Judge, Harry D’Olive said it was replaced, and all voting data was transferred to the new machine.

---

