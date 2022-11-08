Family of Terrance Duncan holds vigil to put spotlight on mental illness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of 46-year-old Terrance Duncan -- trying to put the spotlight back on mental illness -- holding a vigil Monday night in downtown’s Mardi Gras Park.

The vigil comes a week after Duncan brought downtown Mobile to a standstill -- holding officers at bay for nearly six hours. The entire thing playing out live on FOX 10 News.

Duncan armed with a gun inside his car was threatening to take his own life - just outiside Government Plaza -- as police gave him every opportunity to end it peacefully. Duncan eventually took his own life -- but not before police say he fired shots at officers and even tried to drive away.

Police and Duncan’s family say he suffered from severe mental illness.

The family is now wanting something good to come out of this tragedy and based on the turnout have a lot of support as they move forward with their new focus.

They’ve formed the foundation: “Walking With Terrance’s Fight” and are pushing to not only re-ignite the conversation about mental illness -- but also get more resources to help those suffering from it.

Representatives with Altapointe were also at the candlelight vigil -- including the people who spoke with Duncan during those tense moments of the standoff. They’re now offering his family support as they start this movement in Terrance’s name.

“No one else should have to deal with this. It’s not a black or white, not a rich or poor, or it’s not a Democrat or Republican -- it’s an all problem. It’s for anybody - who needs that help -- and the help needs to be there. So we are calling on our local officials or whomever -- from here to Washington D.C. to help fund mental health,” said Dominique Sellers, Terrance’s brother-in-law.

“Where can we just put everything out on the drawing board and see what areas we need to work on because what we have now for Alabama -- it’s not working. Not just for Alabama but other surrounding areas as well -- it’s not working and we really need to do something about that. And that is why we are fighting,” said Joycelynn Duncan, Terrance’s daughter.

The family also wanting to send a message that it’s okay to talk about mental illness -- something that can affect anyone.

“Just before he left -- he thought no one cared -- and this shows that people care about him,” said Terrilynn Duncan, Terrance’s daughter.

“We want them to know that we want them to have the help that they need -- therefore we are pushing for more resources, more facilities, as well as more people to come forward and talk about their problems. It’s all about being loved - talk to someone and let them know you are hurting on the inside and everything on the inside also needs to come out. There’s no need to hold on to something that you know you can’t fight by yourself. It’s okay,” said Anita Duncan, Terrance’s wife.

The family says they are also planning a mental health awareness walk in Terrance’s name for some time in the future.

---

