Foley PD: Man charged with child sexual abuse

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 47-year-old Foley man has been charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child, according to the Foley Police Department.

On Sunday Foley officers and detectives responded to a report of a sexual abuse of a child in the 12000 block of Bodenhamer Road. Police said their investigation revealed probable cause that Rodney Trawick sexually abused a child less than 12 years of age.

Trawick was taken into custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be pending, police said.

---

