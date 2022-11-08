Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Foley PD: Man charged with child sexual abuse

Rodney Trawick
Rodney Trawick(Foley Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 47-year-old Foley man has been charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child, according to the Foley Police Department.

On Sunday Foley officers and detectives responded to a report of a sexual abuse of a child in the 12000 block of Bodenhamer Road. Police said their investigation revealed probable cause that Rodney Trawick sexually abused a child less than 12 years of age. 

Trawick was taken into custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation, and additional charges may be pending, police said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates 2 shootings in West Mobile
Mobile PD investigates 2 shootings in West Mobile
Mobile PD investigates 2 shootings in West Mobile
Mobile PD investigates 2 shootings in West Mobile
Mobile PD investigates 2 shootings in West Mobile
Mobile PD investigates 2 shootings in West Mobile
The family of 46-year-old Terrance Duncan is trying to put the spotlight back on mental illness...
Family of Terrance Duncan holds vigil to put spotlight on mental illness