Green, Johnson lead No. 15 Auburn past George Mason, 70-52
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 16 points while K.D. Johnson and Johni Broome each had 12 to lead No. 15 Auburn to a 70-52 win over George Mason in the season opener for both teams.
The Tigers weren’t really challenged much in their first game since losing NBA first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.
Green and Johnson are the top returnees on a team picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference. Broome, a Morehead State transfer, enjoyed a solid debut for Auburn.
Ronald Polite III led George Mason with 10 points.
