MAIC hosting Lunch N’ Learn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Area Interfaith Conference hosts a variety of programs to help employers seeking qualified candidates for whom they have provided job readiness and various other workforce development training.

MAIC is hosting a Lunch N’ Learn Destination Re-Entry as part of The Academy for Career Development.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Innovation Portal

358 St. Louis St,

Mobile, AL 36602

The MAIC is also hosting a Christmas Gala which is their major fundraiser of the year.

Thursday, Dec. 8

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mobile Government Plaza Atrium

205 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36602

For more information you can head to mobileareainterfaith.org

