Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

MAIC hosting Lunch N’ Learn

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Area Interfaith Conference hosts a variety of programs to help employers seeking qualified candidates for whom they have provided job readiness and various other workforce development training.

MAIC is hosting a Lunch N’ Learn Destination Re-Entry as part of The Academy for Career Development.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Innovation Portal

358 St. Louis St,

Mobile, AL 36602

The MAIC is also hosting a Christmas Gala which is their major fundraiser of the year.

Thursday, Dec. 8

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mobile Government Plaza Atrium

205 Government St.

Mobile, AL 36602

For more information you can head to mobileareainterfaith.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month
Holiday cleaning hacks
Making holiday cleaning easy with helpful hacks
Black Friday toy ideas
Black Friday toy ideas
Port City Pacers Holiday Races
Port City Pacers Holiday Races