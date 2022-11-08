Making holiday cleaning easy with helpful hacks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays and holiday entertaining are just around the corner. Hosting food and family events can be stressful, which is why planning ahead is important. One important way to reduce stress is to start with a clean house and kitchen that can help set the tone for a less stressful, more enjoyable holiday season.

We had Chef Marcela Valladolid join us, to share her secrets for getting ahead of the cleaning mess by keeping everything ship-shaped before the entertaining began.

Chef Marcela highlighted some great ways you can disinfect, declutter, and define your space. She was a co-host on the three-time Emmy Nominated Food Network hit show “The Kitchen” and is currently hosting “The Marcela & Carina Show.” Marcela will be next appearing as a co-host and judge in Roku’s Channel’s first Spanish-language original series and cooking competition, Delicioso! and is a regular contributor to shows like Today, The Talk, The Chew, The View, and Access Hollywood.

This interview was courtesy of AlEn USA.

