Mobile PD investigates 2 shootings in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating two Monday night shootings in West Mobile.

According to reports, the shootings happening within a few blocks of each other. One of them resulted in a homicide.

We’re told the homicide happened around 7 p.m. on Bryant Street near Zeigler Boulevard. That’s in the Glen Acres community, where officers put up crime scene tape near a house.

Then a few hours later, around 11:30 p.m., there was a shooting reported on Crowell Street.

We are in contact with police to get more information about these investigations

