Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight.

The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home.

This is a breaking news situation and we are working on getting additional information and will update this story on-air and online when it becomes available.

