Mobile Police: Suspect kills one man and shoots officer during intense sequence in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene on Bryant Street is only part of an intense chain of events in west Mobile Monday night. Neighbors say they’ve never seen anything like it before.

“We couldn’t even get to the house, we couldn’t even get to the road,” said Shawnna Reed. “There were police cars and investigators everywhere.”

“Whenever I walked outside people were sitting there saying someone got shot in the face and a suspect was on the run in the neighborhood,” said Ashley Drew.

Mobile Police have identified that suspect as 20-year-old Zackery Hannah. Chief Paul Prine says this all started around 3 p.m. on Bryant Street after an altercation between Hannah and his ex-girlfriend.

“Hannah armed with a shotgun fired into an occupied vehicle,” said Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

Investigators say Hannah went back to Bryant Street where he got into another altercation with his ex-girlfriend and a relative.

“He tried to shoot the female and was unsuccessful,” said Prine. “He then turned the weapon on another individual.”

That’s when police say Hannah shot and killed 31-year-old Matthew Richardson before taking off through the woods. Officers say they found Hannah on airport street where he fired at them before running away again. Then an hour later, Chief Prine says a shootout happened between Hannah and two officers.

“Unfortunately, one of our officers was shot about the lower portion of both the right and the left leg,” added Prine. “I am pleased to tell you he is at home resting with his family.”

MPD says just four minutes later, Hannah ran into a homeowner in his backyard while trying to escape on Glenn Acres Drive.

“Hannah pointed a shotgun at this victim at least twice putting this civilian in fear for his life.”

Thankfully, police say Hannah left without injuring the homeowner. About 15 minutes later, Chief Prine says Hannah got into one last shootout with officers.

“He was struck at least three times from gunfire to include some wounds he suffered from canine bites,” said Prine.

Chief Prine says one of the K-9 officers was also injured but is expected to be ok. Hannah does have previous drug-related charges from earlier this year and late last year. He’ll now face more serious charges when he’s released from the hospital.

Hannah was taken to University Hospital where MPD says he’s in serious but stable condition. Once released he’ll be charged with:

1. Murder

2. Seven counts of attempted murder

3. Shooting into an occupied vehicle

4. Causing Physical Harm of a Police Animal

5. Menacing

6. Attempt to Elude L.E. Officers

Meanwhile, the officers involved in last night’s gun battles have been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.