November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -This November, in honor of National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, Stella & Chewy’s, the category leader in the raw pet food space, is making senior pet adoptions easy and accessible by offering adoption fee reimbursement for any senior pet ages 5+ rescued from shelters across the U.S. and Canada.

There are endless benefits to adopting a senior pet – most are potty trained, have a well-mannered, calmer demeanor and have a wealth of knowledge from all the years they’ve been on the earth. Simply put, senior pets are smarter than their younger counterparts. Yet, senior dogs only have a 25% adoption rate compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies.

This interview is provided by: Stella & Chewy’s

