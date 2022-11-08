Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School.

According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death.

Fowlkes said three other students were being checked out in the emergency room, but it’s unclear if they’re connected to the student’s death.

“As a community, we are deeply saddened by the death of this young scholar,” said Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd. “We ask for prayers for the young man’s family, the faculty, staff, and students of Selma High School as we all continue to grieve. This is such a shock for our Saints Nation family.

Officials said grief counselors will be available for students and staff when classes resume Wednesday.

No further details were publicly released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.