Port City Pacers Holiday Races

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Port City Pacers gearing up for some fun holiday runs.

The Turkey 10 Miler, 10k & 5k run/walk

Saturday, Nov. 19

10 Miler starts at 8 a.m.

10k and 5k starts 8:10 a.m.

River Delta Marina, Creola, AL. To get to the Marina, take exit 22 off of I-65 (Creola exit) and follow the signs to the Marina at the end of Dead Lake Road (2350 Dead Lake Marina Rd).

Holiday Half Marathon and 4 Miler

Saturday, Dec. 3

Starts at 8 a.m.

Bayou la Batre

Start and finish in the heart of Bayou la Batre – near the intersection of Shell Belt Road and Alabama’s Coastal Connection

For information on entry fees or to register go to www.portcitypacers.com

