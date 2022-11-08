Recipe: Savory Thanksgiving Cheesecake

Erin from Farm Fresh Meats says, “I’m always trying to think of new, fun ways to use Thanksgiving leftovers… I mean, I love a classic, day after Thanksgiving sandwich but; I think most everyone would prefer to turn their leftovers into a totally new dish! This recipe takes all of your favorite leftover Thanksgiving foods and combines them in a unique way to make a delicious, savory cheesecake!”

RECIPE:

2 cups leftover dressing/stuffing

5 room temp large eggs

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 red bell pepper, finely diced

1 yellow bell pepper, finely diced

1 heaping handful of chopped chives

3 cups leftover, diced turkey

(3) 8 oz packages of cream cheese, room temp

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup ricotta cheese (optional)

S&P to taste

1 cup leftover cranberry sauce

½ cup leftover turkey gravy

½ lb. chopped, cooked bacon

12 sage leaves fried in butter

STEPS:

1. Pre-heat your oven to 350 degrees F and spray (1) 9-inch springform pan with pam.

2. Shred ½ cup of cheddar cheese, beat one egg and mix with 2 cups of leftover stuffing/dressing.

3. Gently press the stuffing mixture into an even layer on the bottom of your springform pan and bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Once cooled, wrap 4 layers of tin foil around the outside of your springform pan. This will help ensure that no water seeps in to your cheesecake as it cooks.

4. Sauté red and yellow bell pepper in oil until all liquid has evaporated, about 2 minutes, set aside.

5. In a stand mixer, mix together cream cheese, sour cream, ricotta cheese and salt and pepper until the mixture is smooth, light and fluffy. Next, lightly whip 4 eggs in a bowl and add into cream cheese mixture, stir until just combined.

6. Remove mixing bowl from stand and fold in 3 cups of chopped turkey, red and yellow bell pepper and a large handful of chopped chives. Stir until combined and then pour mixture over your pre-cooked crust.

7. Place your cheesecake in the center of a large roasting pan and then slowly pour hot water in to the roasting pan until the water level is one inch up the side of your cake. This is called a water bath and it will create steam during the cooking process, ensuring that your cheesecake is moist and tender.

8. Carefully place roasting pan in your pre-heated 350-degree oven and bake for 55-65 minutes or until the top of the cheesecake is dull and the middle jiggles slightly.

9. Very carefully remove cheesecake pan from water bath and place on a cooling rack. After 10 minutes, run a sharp knife around the edge of the cheesecake then continue to cool on rack for another hour or so.

10. Once your pan is cool to the touch, let it rest in the refrigerator overnight.

11. Remove cheesecake from refrigerator the next day, giving yourself enough time to let it come to room temp before serving.

12. While the cheesecake is coming up to room temp, prepare your toppings.

13. Place leftover cranberry sauce in a sauce pan and add 4 tablespoons of water. Gently warm up the sauce until it has thinned out enough to make a thin layer on top of your cake.

14. While cooling the cranberry sauce, brown ½ lb. of bacon in a skillet, drain and set aside.

15. Pour leftover gravy in to a squeeze bottle and set aside.

16. Lastly, melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a skillet and cook until brown bits start to form on the bottom of the pan. Once the brown bits start to show, turn off the heat and throw in 12 sage leaves. Let the leaves fry in the butter for 3-4 minutes then remove from the butter to let them cool.

17. Spread a thin layer of cranberry sauce over the top of the cheesecake then swirl turkey gravy over the cranberry sauce. Add chopped bacon in an even layer over the cranberry sauce and gravy then, place your 12 sage leaves in a circular pattern over the top of the cake so that each slice has one piece of sage on top.

18. Cut in to 12 sections, serve and ENJOY!!!

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Farm Fresh Meats, Inc.

22057 State Highway 59 South

Robertsdale, AL 36567

251.947.7385 or 251.947.7386

www.farmfreshmeatsal.com Facebook: @farmfreshmeats

M-F 8a-5p, Sat 8a-3p

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.