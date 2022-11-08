Record highs today; Nicole to become rainmaker for Florida peninsula

(WALA) - We saw record highs today, with another round of potential record-breaking temperatures expected for your Election Day Tuesday. We saw a record high of 86 degrees in Mobile breaking the old record of 85 set in 1935. Pensacola set a new record at 84 degrees. Temps will be close to or above records again Tuesday. We will see warmer than average temps through Friday. Things cool down quite a bit by the weekend.

In the tropics, we have Subtropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic. This feature will head west and gain strength, approaching south Florida on Wednesday. It should turn north on Thursday and Friday. Right now the impacts look to be just east of our area.

---

