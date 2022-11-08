Semmes Police Department holds a swearing-in ceremony for several new officers

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Another day, another new level of growth for the city of Semmes. This time, it’s in the public safety department with the hiring of four new officers and two new sergeants.

This is the second swearing in ceremony in the past month. And the city plans on holding two more in December and January.

“Our population is growing and we’re only going to get bigger. We feel like we have enough on the force to serve the public,” Police Chief Todd Freind said.

And that public includes over six-thousand people and counting. The department is doing its best to accommodate, and they’ve gotten help in the form of grants.

And according to Mayor Brandon Van Hook, they’re not done yet.

“We want to emphasize that we are growing leaps and bounds. Since we’ve been in office, we’ve opened a public safety complex. We’ve done multiple infrastructure projects. We’re building a city hall which we’ve saved the city four million dollars on,” Mayor Van Hook said.

And for the families of these new officers, they couldn’t be prouder. Especially when they follow in their footsteps.

“As a public safety servant, myself, we’re very proud of that. Having him in public safety with me as well. They’re days where we’re both on duty at the same time and we communicate and text and just check on each other. So, it’s going to be a fun thing to go forward with,” District Chief Shaun Hicks with Mobile Fire Rescue said.

And the Mayor and Police Chief tell FOX10 that after the next two ceremonies, the department will be fully staffed.

