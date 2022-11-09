Baldwin County jury convicts man of first-degree rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A 27-year-old Louisiana man was convicted of first-degree rape today by a Baldwin County jury, according to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office announced Tyler Frame of Metarie was found guilty after a two-day trial.

The office posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case in her pursuit of justice for herself and other potential victims in a similar position in the future. The State would also like to recognize the tireless hours of hard work by Investigator Luke Cowan, the Gulf Shores Police Department, the Gulf Coast Technology Center and the diligent efforts of the support staff of the Baldwin County DA’s Office in assisting the prosecution of this case. The State was represented in this matter by Senior Trial Attorney Patrick Doggett and Assistant District Attorney Patrick Brannan. This case was especially difficult due to the fact that all the witnesses were visiting from Louisiana. Chief Investigator David White was instrumental in both locating and procuring their testimony at trial. Sexual assaults of this nature are far too common, and hopefully this verdict will be a sign to victims that their offenders will be held accountable.”

Sentencing is set for Jan. 11, 2023.

---

