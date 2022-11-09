City of Mobile planning to make changes to animal control ordinances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you have a four-legged friend, you might want to pay attention. The City of Mobile is exploring options to make changes to their animal control ordinances.

Many city leaders gathered on Tuesday to discuss updating and revising animal control laws to protect pets in the Port City.

According to Animal Services Director Robert Bryant, it’s been years since animal control ordinances have been updated in the City of Mobile-- and Bryant is a part of the mission to change that.

“The City of Mobile’s animal ordinances haven’t been updated in awhile and we’ve examined other areas around the nation to see what they’re doing, and we thought there were some updates we could implement to make things better,” explained Bryant.

Jillian Kennedy is a local dog owner who says she agrees that changes are essential.

“With everything changing- I definitely think it’s important to update your rules,” said Kennedy.

And-- many new rules are being brought to the table.

“A majority of these changes were language updates to help make them easier to understand and read, some of them were aimed at helping us return animals to their owners better, and you know we also had some to strengthen our anti-cruelty laws as well,” added Bryant.

Bryant says there are two main goals to restructuring the municipal legislation; to ensure that every animal is treated kindly and to keep animals out of the shelter.

One of those changes could allow police officers to rescue dogs trapped in a hot car.

“You know, there are studies that show temperatures can go from 98 degrees to 120 degrees in just 10 minutes- so it happens quicker than people realize it does, and it’s really dangerous for animal’s health-- so this will give us an opportunity to remove the animal, protect it, make sure it’s healthy and it doesn’t die inside the car,” stated Bryant.

“I think it’s a great idea and it’s just like your child-- if it was me and I saw a dog in need and practically suffocating because of the heat then yeah break into my car,” added Kennedy.

Other rules might be thrown out completely.

Councilman Ben Reynolds says the rule to license dogs-- created years ago to fight an increase in puppy mills-- is no longer necessary.

“As we’re addressing animal services- I think we can maybe go ahead and revisit this section and try to get it right because it was created for a different problem but now it creates quite a task or burden for the remaining citizens of the city,” said Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Kennedy says she’s happy the city has sparked the conversation on animal rights.

“Some people don’t have children and their pets are their children so I think it’s a really good idea,” said Kennedy.

Reynolds says he’s considering proposing different amendments with hopes to make animal control rules relevant and readable for the citizens of Mobile.

