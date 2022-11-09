MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lane Zirlott, the VP of Operations for Murder Point Oysters, joined us on Studio10 to talk about a big upcoming event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. It’s called Experience the Oyster and is presented by Murder Point Oysters.

Click on the interview to learn more. Details Below:

Experience The Oyster Presented by Murder Point Oysters

November 19,2022 12pm-4pm

The Hangout Gulf Shores, AL

Buy tickets at experiencetheoyster.squarespace.com

Murder Point Oysters- Bayou la Batre, The Wharf Orange Beach

Murderpointoysters.com

FARMERS

Crystal Coast - North Carolina

Island Time - Dauphine Island, Al

Turtle Backs - Bayou La Batre, Al

Low Country Oyster - South Carolina

Point of Pins - GrandBay, Al

Pelican Oyster Company - Tallahassee,Fl

Admiral Shellfish - Fort Morgan, AL

Salty Bastards - Bayou La Batre, Al

Murder Point Oysters - Sandy Bay,Al

Matheson Oysters - Virginia

CHEFS

Martie Duncan - Food Network Star

Bill Brand - Fishers, Orange Beach, Al

Coleman Jernigan - Citizens, Alys Beach

Larry Agnew - Jesses - Magnolia Springs, Al

Phil McDonald - Black Bear Bread Co.,Alys Beach

Kelsey Barnard - Food Network Chef

Ryan Stroup - Kiva Beach Club

Bobby Matteos - State of Grace, Houston, Tx

Ryan Tomlinson - Margaux - Mobile, Al

Nicole Mills - Pêche - New Orleans, La

Eric Rivera - Ravello - Montgomery, Al

Scott Simpson - Auburn Depot - Auburn, Al

Bill Stitt - Bill E’s Bacon, Fairhope, Al

Jim Smith - Hummingbird Way, Mobile, Al

David Bancroft - Acres - Auburn,Al

Jesse Houston - Overland Chef - Jackson, Ms

Irv Miller - Jackson’s - Pensacola, Fl

Scott Simpson - The Depot - Auburn, Al

Brian Landry - Jack Rose - New Orleans, LA

Jeffery Hansel - Thorny Oyster - Bay St.Louis,MS

Panini Pete - Sunset Point - Fairhope, Al

Cory Garrison - Southern Roots - Point Clear, AL

Rob Kraatz - The Gulf - Orange Beach, AL

Dylan Feenker - The Hangout - Gulf Shores, AL

*All subject to change

---

