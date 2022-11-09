Fairhope man charged with manslaughter in party shooting death

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A 20-year-old Fairhope man was arrested this morning and charged with manslaughter in the killing of Corey Terrell (CJ) Edwards Jr., who was fatally shot at a party in June.

Aiden Thompson was arrested following his indictment by a Baldwin County grand jury.

He was arrested by Fairhope police at his home.

Edwards, who police said was shot around 1 a.m. on June 11 at a party on Twin Beech Road, was pronounced dead after being airlifted from Thomas Hospital to University Hospital in Mobile.

The victim was a well known athlete in Fairhope -- class of 2018 -- who played football and basketball.

FOX10 News will have more coming in this developing story.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.