Gov. Ron DeSantis wins reelection as Florida’s Governor

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds, following a...
FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as his wife Casey applauds, following a televised debate against Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, in Fort Pierce, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has won reelection to a second term in a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist. His victory Tuesday bolsters his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions and continues a rightward shift for what was once considered the nation’s largest swing state.

The governor raised substantially more money than Crist, a 66-year-old who had previously served as a Republican governor of Florida. Crist aimed his candidacy at moderate voters in Florida, criticizing DeSantis as a bully as he sought to reverse a losing streak for Democrats in the state.

