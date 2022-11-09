Healthy Living: Submit your band for the 2nd Annual Doc Rock at USA Health

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Doc Rock! This upcoming event will take place March 23, 2023. However, the time to enter your band is now! You can only submit your band competition entry through November 30, 2022. To participate in Doc Rock, bands must have at least one member affiliated with USA Health.

The folks at USA Health want to say thank you to all who rocked with them at the inaugural Doc Rock! More than 500 people were in attendance to raise funds for research and critical patient needs at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital, the Mitchell Cancer Institute, and University Hospital. Supporters raised more than $45,000 in net revenue!

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/doc-rock

