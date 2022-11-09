How to make the best charcuterie board with The Grazing Tree

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are fast approaching, and entertaining guests is something on a lot of folks’ minds. Allison Kelman, owner, and operator of The Grazing Tree joined us on Studio10 this morning to discuss the dos and don’ts of building your own charcuterie boards.

The Grazing Tree is a local charcuterie and grazing table business based on the Alabama Gulf Coast. They believe that food should look and taste like a work of art. Their staff has hand selected all of their products through rigorous taste testing to ensure customers receive, what they believe to be, the best products on the market that are still affordable.

From their website: “It is our mission to provide delicious southern-made products in the most beautiful way possible. We take pride in our small local business supporting other small local businesses. We have traveled from New Orleans to Atlanta to bring you the highest quality products to ensure the tastiest snacking experience, but we don’t stop there. Our team has more than 10 years of event planning accompanied by food and beverage experience. We specialize in customizing our boards for any event as well as offering full-service party planning. Whether you’re looking for a unique gift, something new to bring to the table, or full-blown wedding planning, our team at The Grazing Tree has you covered.”

Location: 734 West Laurel Avenue Foley, Alabama 36535

Hours: Wednesday - Saturday 11:00 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

Contact: (908) 672-1806

Website: https://www.thegrazingtree.com/

