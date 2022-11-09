Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War.

“It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who gave it all,” said Wendy Stamps.

One by one volunteers have read the names engraved on the wall south. Just like they do every five years in Washington D.C.

“It’s an experience of respect and honor and patriotism that you’ll never forget,” said board member Jill Hubbs.

So far, more than 900 people have signed up to read some of the over 58,000 names on the wall. Board members have stepped up to read names when they don’t have volunteers. Like retired Navy Captain Butch Hansen who has read around 70 pages worth of names.

“You have to keep your emotions under control sometimes,” said Butch Hansen. “You know some of those names and all of them have a story behind them.”

The same can be said for Jo Graybeal who also served during the Vietnam War.

“As I was putting my hands on the names, I was getting emotional. Some of the names I know,” said Jo Graybeal. “So there were a few leaky eyeballs. It’s an honor to be able to do that.”

It’s also personal for board member Jill Hubbs whose father along with three of his crew members have their names on the wall as well.

“It was important for me to bring this to Pensacola,” said Hubbs. “I knew there would be veterans and active-duty military and just everyday citizens that wanted to be a part of reading the names.”

Whether they served themselves or not. Volunteers say they’re glad they were able to pay their respects.

“When you look at all of those names on that wall, I don’t think you can’t help but be moved,” said Allison Klingmann.” It’s such an important reminder to realize the sacrifice that people have given for this country.”

The park is still looking for volunteers to help finish the list. If you want to help read some of the names you can come to Veteran’s Memorial Park on 10th Avenue tomorrow between 9 am-5 pm to sign up. You’re also invited to come out Friday morning at 11:00 for the Veteran’s Day ceremony where the final names will be read by three Vietnam veterans.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.