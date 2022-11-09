Jubilee Renaissance Faire comes to Robertsdale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You can be transported back in time at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire.

It’s Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

30569 Osprey Ln.

Robertsdale, AL 36567

Tickets are available online at jubileerenaissancefaire.com or in person day of.

You can also win a free ticket, for the day of your choosing, every Tuesday leading up to the Faire by going to the Jubilee Renaissance Faire.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.