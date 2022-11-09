Making history, Britt declares herself ‘mama on a mission’ as she cruises to Senate victory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Cruising to an expectedly comfortable victory on Tuesday, Republican Katie Britt pledged to be a “mama on mission” for Alabama families.

Fox News and the Associated Press called the race immediately after the polls closed. With the win, Britt will become the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. But it is “Alabama First” that she is more focused on, she told an enthusiastic crowd fathered at the Alley Station Warehouse in Montgomery.

“That wasn’t a campaign slogan. It was a promise,” she said. “And it is going to be my mission every day as your United States senator. Like you actually believe that we live in a great state with great people. And I believe that our best days are still ahead.”

Britt rolled over Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. She will succeed Richard Shelby, a legendary Alabama political figure whom she served in a variety of roles – including chief of staff for from 2016 to 2018.

Britt said it is time for a new generation of leadership – especially those

who understand the concerns of parents. She said she is uniquely qualified for that because she will be the only Republican woman in the Senate with school-age kids.

When she joins the Senate, Britt said, she will work to extend high-speed internet to underserved parts of the state and work to solve bread-and-butter issues that concern young families -- the border crisis, the opioid epidemic, crime and inflation.

“What I want you to hear from me tonight is that I want to be part of the solution,” she said. “It’s not lost on me that that’s likely why Alabama is sending a mama to the U.S. Senate – you know, to actually get things done?”

After leaving Shelby’s staff, Britt ran the influential Business Council of Alabama until stepping down to launch her own bid for the Senate. Until then, despite being well-known in political and business circles, she was far from a household name in her home state.

Still, her connections instantly made her a credible candidate against the early front-runner, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Huntsville), who enjoyed wide name recognition and the support of former President Donald Trump.

When Brooks stumbled early, Trump withdrew his endorsement. With an overflowing war chest thanks to her connections to the business community and the retiring, 88-year-old Shelby, Britt outspent Brooks. After finishing first in the May primary, Britt won Trump’s backing and emerged victorious in the runoff.

In the general election, Britt faced two opponents, neither of whom offered more than token resistance. Democrat Boyd is presiding bishop of Zion Ministries and pastor of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Florence. He was the first black city councilman in Greenville, Illinois, and in 2016, ran unsuccessfully for Congress in Alabama’s 5th Congressional District.

He campaigned on abortion rights, expanding Alabama’s Medicaid program and tackling inflation.

Sophocleus, the Libertarian, is a retired economics professor from Lee County. He ran for governor in 2002 and got more votes than the extremely narrow margin that separated then-Gov. Don Siegelman and eventual winner Bob Riley.

Sophocleus advocated fixing the state’s troubled prison system and returning the federal government to a footing more in line with the Constitution.

But Britt enjoyed a number of advantages that could not be overcome, including a massive fundraising edge and the state’s Republican lean. She spent more than $9 million through mid-October, according to the Center for Responsive politics, compared with less than $100,000 by Boyd.

Britt has big shoes to fill. Her mentor, Shelby, spent more than four decades on Capitol Hill – first in the House and in the Senate following his 1986 victory. Initially a Democrat, Shelby switched parties after the GOP’s knockout election in 1994.

Shelby’s name adorns numerous public buildings, and he has been viewed as extraordinarily adept at bringing home federal dollars. Mobile leaders have credited him, specially, with marshalling federal support to expand the economically critical Port of Mobile.

It will take years for Britt to build up the seniority that Shelby enjoys. But she knows the workings of Washington. On the campaign trail, she touted her conservative credentials, frequently attacking President Joe Biden and criticizing a “woke ideology” that she argued should be kept out of public schools.

Britt opposes abortion and positioned herself as an immigration hawk. She also emphasized tax cuts, energy independence and stopping the flow of fentanyl from Mexico across the southern border.

Born in Enterprise, the 40-year-old Britt earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Alabama/ She married Wesley Britt, who starred in football at the school and later went on to an NFL career.

“I am going to listen to you, not lecture you,” she said. “I know that every one of you is not going to agree with me on every single issue, and that’s OK. I’m going to be working for all Alabamians, even those who have different beliefs than I do. I am going to be a voice for parents and families and hard-working Alabamians across the state.”

