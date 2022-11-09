Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Marco Rubio wins Third term in U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio wins Third term in U.S. Senate.
Marco Rubio wins Third term in U.S. Senate.(Wctv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tries to regain control of a closely divided Senate.

Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border.

The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in a state that has become increasingly red.

Demings was vying to become Florida’s first Black senator. She was Orlando’s first female police chief before being elected to the House six years ago.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
Bennet re-elected to Senate from Colo.; GOP eager to take Congress
The Associated Press is projecting Andrew Sorrell to win the position of Alabama state auditor.
AP projects Andrew Sorrell to win Alabama auditor’s race
Katie Britt became the first woman in Alabama to be elected to U.S. Senate.
AP projects Katie Britt to win Alabama’s open US Senate seat
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed supporters after winning reelection in the 2022 midterm election.
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race