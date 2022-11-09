Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 65 snarled traffic during the evening rush hour Tuesday.

Only one lane was open while emergency crews worked the wreck which happened between Government Boulevard and Airport Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

