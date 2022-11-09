Advertise With Us
Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-65

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 65 snarled traffic during the evening rush hour Tuesday.

Only one lane was open while emergency crews worked the wreck which happened between Government Boulevard and Airport Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.

There has been no word yet on any injuries.

