Nicole is an unusual storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hurricane season is not over yet...

We’re tracking Nicole for an east coast landfall down in South Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This storm is unusual in a couple of ways.

First, we anticipate that it will be strengthening as it comes in for landfall.

The reason for that is because of how warm the water is due to the Gulf Stream. The Gulf Stream comes out of the Caribbean, loops through the Southern Gulf, then comes around the base of Florida, and then up the East Coast. This water is very warm. It’s still in the upper 80s even here in November and this storm, Nicole, is going right over that tonight helping it to grow and strengthen.

Another thing that’s unusual about this storm is the simple fact that it’s making landfall on the East Coast of Florida in November. In 160 years that has only happened twice before and the last time was in 1946 with a tropical storm and then there was a category two hurricane in 1935.

