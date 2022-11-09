Advertise With Us
Prichard PD arrests teen in connection with Friday night shooting

By WALA Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police arrested a teen in connection with a late-night shooting Friday on St. Stephens Road.

The 15-year-old suspect was picked up in the Crichton area Tuesday afternoon and taken to the Strickland Youth Center in Mobile, Prichard authorities announced late Tuesday.

The youth is accused of killing Lawrence Terrell Darby at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments at 3425 St. Stephens Rd. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Officers found Darby with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This homicide is still being investigated.

Surveillance video shows homeowners encountering suspected killer
