Recipe: Bean-Free Chili

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 lbs. ground sirloin

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 orange bell pepper, chopped

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1.5 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

1 tsp. dried oregano

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. chili powder

2 cups beef broth

10 oz. diced tomatoes with green chilies, not drained

14.5 oz fire roasted diced tomatoes, not drained

2 tbsp. tomato paste

STEPS:

Heat a soup pot over medium high heat. Add ground sirloin, peppers, and onions. Cook for 10-15 minutes until liquid has cooled off and peppers are soft. Drain excess fat if needed. Add garlic and all of the spices. Cook for 1 minute.

Stir in beef broth, tomatoes and tomato paste. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

