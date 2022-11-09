Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard.

Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby.

The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road.

Police say the teenager is being held at Strickland Youth Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

