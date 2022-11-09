Temperatures on the way down; Nicole will not impact us

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity has finally started to fall as of this morning and the air will be much cooler with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon with no rain.

We could use some more rain, but we won’t see any as a result of “Nicole.” The impact from that will stay well to the east of us. However, we will see additional clouds from that storm so expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky during the day today. Rain coverage stays at 10% or less for today and tomorrow. Veterans Day will finally see more sunshine in our sky. Highs will be near 80 on Friday, but then sharply colder air dives in this weekend. In fact, we’ll see morning temps in the upper 30s by Sunday with a high in the upper 50s.

