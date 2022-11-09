Tracking Nicole

(WALA) - We saw record highs again today! We unofficially hit a record high of 87 degrees in Mobile, breaking the old record of 83 set in 2005.

Pensacola also set a new record at 87 degrees.

Temperatures will be closer to normal on Wednesday. We will still see warmer-than-average temperatures through Friday. Things cool down quite a bit by the weekend, with upper 30s possible by Friday night.

In the tropics, we have strengthening Tropical Storm Nicole in the Atlantic. This feature will head west and gain strength, approaching south Florida on Wednesday. It is a large storm with a big wind field. It’s also expected to become a hurricane. It should turn north on Thursday and Friday. Right now, the main impacts look to be just east of our area.

