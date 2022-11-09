Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Troy’s 5-9-ish Carlton Martial closing on FBS tackle record

Troy University's Carlton Martial is closing in on the FBS tackle record.
Troy University's Carlton Martial is closing in on the FBS tackle record.(Troy University)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial doesn’t look the part, and he knows it. At 5-foot-8 1/2 and 210 pounds, the Troy linebacker is poised to become the all-time leading tackler in FBS history, likely in the next couple of weeks.

If he looked the part, Martial wouldn’t have had to walk on with the Trojans five years ago and wouldn’t have been overlooked by major college recruiters.

Now, he’s one of Troy’s most decorated players and is 20 tackles shy of the record of 545 set by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-05

Latest News

Faye Hudson forgoes sitting at the private kiosks to fill out her ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
LIVE RESULTS: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates a basket against George Mason during the first half...
Green, Johnson lead No. 15 Auburn past George Mason, 70-52
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton...
No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory -- out of contention
Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that...
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution