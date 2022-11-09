USCT Heritage Trail opening at Historic Blakeley State Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Historic Blakeley State Park Director Mike Bunn joined us on Studio10 to discuss the opening of the new USCT Heritage Trail and an opening ceremony taking place on November 12th.

The USCT heritage trail is a new cultural heritage resource featuring nearly two miles of trails which will help visitors learn about the role of African-American troops in the Battle of Fort Blakeley. Offering access to original Civil War earthworks dug under fire by one of the largest contingents of African-American soldiers to fight in any Civil War battle, the trail is a new and nationally-significant educational and heritage tourism product. It is made possible by the generous support of Impact 100 of Baldwin County.

Historic Blakeley State Park

34745 State Highway 225

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

251-626-0798

www.blakeleypark.com

