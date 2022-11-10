2022 Veterans Day Deals

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -These stores are offering

Buffalo Wild Wings

All day on Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military who dine in or call for takeout at their local B-Dubs can receive a free order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Beef O’ Bradys

Free meal for veterans with a purchase of equal or greater value up to $10 on Veterans Day.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

On Veterans Day, active and retired military and veterans can receive a FREE Patriot French Toast and coffee.

Original Oyster House

Restaurants will serve a free lunch or dinner to veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Please show you military ID or wear your uniform. Dine-in customers only.

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a FREE meal to all Veteran’s and active-duty Military on Veteran’s Day. This offer is valid at all Chicken Salad Chick locations for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID.

Cici’s Pizza

Free adult buffet with valid active-duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel

During military family appreciation month, Cracker Barrel will offer in-store specials on Veterans Day for military veterans and promotions throughout November to support military families in partnership with Operation Homefront. On Veterans Day, veterans can receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

Free pulled pork classic sandwich is available this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Freddy’s

All Veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a FREE Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card.

Golden Corral

Active and former military members will get a free “thank you” meal on Military Appreciation Night from 5pm – close.

Hard Rock Café

Hard Rock Cafe offers active-duty and retired military members a free original Legendary Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato this Veterans Day with a valid ID. Military members and veterans can also apply Hard Rock Cafe’s 15% off military discount on any other items.

Hooters

All Military eat free on Veterans Day from our special Veterans Day menu with beverage purchase.

IHOP

All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy free red, white and blue Pancakes on Veterans Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-pack in-store with any purchase on Veterans Day (just show military ID in-store to redeem).

Krispy Kreme

On Veterans Day, a doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

Little Caesars Pizza

On Veterans Day, veterans and active military members can receive a free lunch combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Logan’s Roadhouse

On Veterans Day, all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available 3 p.m.-6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Pj’s Coffee

Any and all active duty or veteran members of the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard will receive a FREE cup of PJ’s Original Cold Brew iced coffee or a cup of PJ’s celebrated hot coffee on this day.

O’Charley’s

All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “veterans thank you menu” all day on Veterans Day simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers a military discount of 10% off all year long.

Olive Garden

This Veterans Day, Olive Garden is offering veterans and active-duty service members a free entree from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks.

Red Lobster

On Veterans Day, to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists, Red Lobster is offering guests a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw

Smoothie King

Free 20-ounce smoothie with a military ID on Veterans Day.

Sonny’s BBQ

On Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military can receive a free Pork Big Deal.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s nationwide are offering active military and veterans a free breakfast combo with valid military ID on Veterans Day. No purchase is necessary.

Zaxby’s

At participating locations only, on Veterans Day, get free boneless wings for all current and former military members.

