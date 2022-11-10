Alabama implements new graduation requirements for public school students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Public school students seeking to graduate from high school in 2028 will have to complete one of several new requirements passed by the Alabama State Board of Education before receiving a diploma.

On Thursday, the board voted to implement the new graduation requirements, which will become effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.

According to the measure, all public school students shall demonstrate postsecondary education and workforce readiness by earning one or more of the following college or career readiness indicators before graduation:

Earning a benchmark score in any subject area on the ACT college entrance exam

Earning a qualifying score of three or higher on an advanced placement exam

Earning a qualifying score of four or higher on an international baccalaureate exam

Earning college credit while in high school

Earning a silver or gold level on the ACT Work Keys exam

Completing an in-school youth apprenticeship program

Earning a career technical industry credential listed on the compendium of valuable credentials of the Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways

Being accepted into the military before graduation

Attaining career and technical education completer status

Any additional college and career readiness indicator approved by the State Board of Education.

Except for diplomas issued under Special Education Services rules, the board says no student will receive a diploma without earning one or more of the college or career readiness indicators. However, any student not receiving a diploma pursuant to this section, who later becomes in compliance, may only receive a diploma if the remedy occurs within two years of their initial failure to graduate.

We’re working on getting clarification from the school board on the new requirements.

